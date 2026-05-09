Kristi Haloi completes double crown with U-14 and U-16 titles at AATA-AITA tennis meet in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s promising tennis player Kristi Haloi clinched a double crown in the AATA-AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament, which concluded at the AATA Complex in Guwahati on Friday.

Kristi emerged champion in both the girls’ under-14 and under-16 singles categories, producing impressive performances in the finals against fellow Assam player Phaagun Jyoti.

In the girls’ under-14 singles final, Kristi overcame a strong challenge from Phaagun Jyoti to register a 6-4, 7-5 victory in a closely fought contest. The under-16 singles final once again witnessed the same matchup, where Kristi had to battle hard before securing the title with a 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 win over Phaagun Jyoti.

In the boys’ section, Lalhruaitluanga Sailo of Mizoram captured the under-14 singles crown after defeating Ebinesh S. of Telangana 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the final. Assam’s Nibras K Hussain dominated the boys’ under-16 final, beating Chandogya Pathak 6-1, 6-0 to lift the title.

In the girls’ under-16 doubles final, the Assam pair of Mrigakshee Changmai and Aarisha M Choudhury defeated Phaagun Jyoti and Aanya Biswas of West Bengal 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

The boys’ under-14 doubles title went to Aryan Bharali and Ayyan Rahman of Assam, who defeated Anoy Sharma and Anirban Deka 7-5, 6-1 in the final.

Trophies and certificates were distributed during the prize distribution ceremony by AATA secretary Ankush Dutta.

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