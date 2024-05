In loving memory of our dear mother, the late Mrs. Nilima Bora of Upper New Colony, Shillong. She expired on May 18, 1995, and she is always in our minds and hearts.

Julie, Biju, Bhaity (Milan),

Bhonti (Swapna)

