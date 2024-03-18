In memoriam: Remembering my beloved brother, Dipak Sarma

Today, as I sit down to write these words, my heart aches with the profound loss of my dear brother, Rana Dada. He left us on the 8th of March, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. Yet, as I reflect on his life, I am overwhelmed by the flood of memories that we shared together, growing up amidst the lush hills of Santipur, Guwahati.

Rana Dada was not just my brother; he was one of my closest companions, my partner in mischief, my confidant, and someone who I would always look up to. From the farthest that my memory can take me, I remember him being remarkably kind, very curious, and forever ready to explore the world around us with wide-eyed wonder. Together, we would play cricket in the long corridors of our house for endless hours till the sun set on the horizon, and the elders would have to almost plead with us to sit with our books. The beautiful years of my childhood have his memories dispersed in every bit.

His inherent shyness made celebrating Holi with him an annual adventure I willingly embraced. Each year, he would retreat to the sanctuary of his room, armed with a long syringe filled with coloured water, courtesy of our father’s medical supplies. No persuasion could coax him out; instead, he would playfully defend his solitude with unfailing accuracy, spraying water at anyone who dared to approach. After my relentless pleas, he would emerge, ready to join in the colourful chaos with me and the neighbourhood kids. His love for cricket trickled down to me, and both of us represented our school team at Sonaram Boys High School (though we never played together as we were almost 7 years apart).

As we navigated the challenges of life, Rana Dada was not just my brother but also my mentor. He taught me the value of courage, resilience, and compassion. In his gentle guidance, I found strength, and in his unwavering support, I found solace. Through his actions, he showed me what it meant to live with purpose, integrity, and humility.

Beyond his role as my brother, he was a beloved son, a devoted husband, and a doting father. His love for his family knew no bounds, and he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to their happiness and well-being. His legacy of love and devotion will continue to inspire us all for generations to come.

As I bid farewell to my dear brother, I take comfort in the knowledge that his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Though he may no longer walk beside me, his memory will be a guiding light, illuminating my path through life’s darkest moments.

Farewell, dear brother. Until we meet again in the great beyond, know that you will always hold a special place in my heart.

With love and eternal gratitude.

– Pranab Kumar Sarma

