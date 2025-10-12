In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) lab inaugurated at Assam Agricultural University (AAU, Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati witnessed a landmark moment in Assam’s dairy development sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratory at the College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara, through virtual mode from New Delhi on Saturday.

The laboratory established under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) and funded by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, aims to boost cattle breeding research and enhance the productivity of indigenous breeds through advanced reproductive technologies.

The national-level event was attended by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, along with Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian, Ministers of State for the same department.

At the state-level programme held at Khanapara, Krishnendu Paul, Minister, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He was joined by M. S. Manivannan, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary of the Department, and Dr Jayanta Kr. Goswami, ACS, Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Government of Assam. Senior officials from the Department, the Director of Research (Vety), nodal and statutory officers of AAU, representatives of the dairy development board, and progressive farmers were also present.

In his address, Minister Krishnendu Paul praised the College of Veterinary Science and the Department for their efforts in establishing the state-of-the-art facility, calling it “a major milestone in Assam’s dairy development journey.” He highlighted that the IVF laboratory would help enhance the genetic potential of native cattle breeds and boost the state’s dairy economy.

