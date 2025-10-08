Assam Agricultural University Unveils Seed Museum and Sprinkler System to Boost Sustainable Farming

Guwahati: In a major step towards strengthening seed conservation and advancing sustainable agricultural practices, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, inaugurated a Seed Museum and a modern Sprinkler Irrigation System under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Seed (Crops), Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka, Vice-Chancellor of AAU, Jorhat, who formally inaugurated both facilities. He was joined by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research (Agri.); Dr. Mrinal Saikia, Associate Director of Research and Nodal Officer, AICRP on Seed (Crops); and Dr. R. K. Saud, Associate Director of Extension Education, AAU, Jorhat.

The newly established Seed Museum currently preserves 386 seed samples collected from various agro-climatic regions of Assam. The collection represents the state’s vast genetic diversity and rich traditional crop heritage, serving as a repository of knowledge for students, researchers, and farmers. The museum aims to raise awareness about seed biodiversity, conservation, and sustainable utilization for future generations.

Meanwhile, the Sprinkler Irrigation System, installed at the Quality Seed Production Plot under the same project, has a coverage capacity of 0.5 hectares. The system is designed to enhance water-use efficiency, improve seed production quality, and act as a demonstration unit to showcase modern irrigation technologies to the farming community.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Dr. Kishore Kr. Sharma, Head, Department of Plant Breeding & Genetics; Dr. Kalyan Pathak, Head, Department of Agronomy; Dr. Hironya Kumar Borah, Chief Scientist, AAU-ZRS Shillongani; Dr. Bharat Chandra Nath and Dr. Abhilisa Mudoi, Scientists of AICRP on Seed (Crops), along with faculty members, research scientists, and farm managers from various departments.

The inauguration of these two facilities marks a significant milestone in AAU’s ongoing mission to integrate innovation with conservation, reinforcing its commitment to agricultural development and sustainability in Assam and the Northeast region.