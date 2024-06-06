INC bags 37.48% of total votes cast in Assam: APCC President Bhupen Kr Borah

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Kumar Borah, mentioned that although his party won fewer seats than they expected, they received moral success from the results and public mandate.

He said, "We won after losing, and the BJP lost after winning. As per the statistics published by the Election Commission of India, the BJP received 37.43% of all the votes cast in the state while the INC got 37.48%, and this shows that the citizens give equal support to the opposition. In 28,645 booths in the state, Congress took the lead. We will soon hold a discussion regarding the process on the party floor. In the 2026 Legislative Assembly polls too, we will contest as INDIA and if other parties too want to join us, I will definitely talk for them with the central committee."

