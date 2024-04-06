Increased prices of local fish during Magh Bihu season hit Guwahatians

Guwahati: Fish, especially local fish, constitute an important part of the menu of the Assamese dishes. But in recent times, the prices of this essential food commodity have changed, and for the worse.

The prices of food commodities in the city usually peak during the Magh Bihu season due to the growing demand for all such items. But after the festival, the prices of all commodities, including fish, meat, and vegetables, usually come down because of surplus supply. But this year, the prices have continued to increase, especially for fish and pork. While the retail sellers blame it on wholesalers, the latter, in turn, blame it on a lack of adequate supply.

A resident of the Six Mile locality mentioned that the prices of local fish have gone way beyond the capacity for daily consumption by the middle-class consumers of the city. He also expressed fear regarding the consumption of fish brought in from other states due to the possibility of the same being laced with harmful chemicals, including formalin.

Another resident of the Lal Ganesh area called for strict action from the authorities regarding such uncontrolled price hikes. She called for the formation of special task forces by the local administration to prevent the arbitrary inflation of prices. She also called for such a task force to conduct raids at the markets at regular intervals to take proper action against miscreants behind the uncontrolled increase in prices.

Also Read: High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results to be declared after Bihu in CBSE pattern: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Also Watch: