High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results to be declared after Bihu in CBSE pattern: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations in 2024 after the Rongali Bihu, probably on April 19 or 20.

Making this information public, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "The SEDA is now following the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) in setting question papers, holding the examinations, and giving credits to the questions. It will also declare the HSLC examination results in the CBSE pattern this year."

The minister said that the SEBA conducted the HSLC examinations this year in the MCQ system by using O.M.R. sheets, as is the case with the CBSE examinations. "It will also follow the CBSE pattern of giving credit to the answers to the questions," he said.

The minister said that efforts were taken to do away with the differences between the examination systems of the CBSE and SEBA.

Also Read: Guwahati: Youth Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Brahmaputra From Saraighat Bridge

Also Watch: