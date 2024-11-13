India International Science Festival 2024 Set To Take Place In Guwahati From Nov 30 To Dec 3

GUWAHATI: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 is set to take place in Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, 2024. It will be organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati.
The event aims to celebrate India’s scientific accomplishments and promote innovation across the country.
IISF has flourished into the largest science festival in India, bringing together scientists, students, educators, and the general public, since its inception in 2015.
The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NISCPR) organized a curtain raiser event in New Delhi prior to the festival's official launch.
Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NISCPR, highlighted the festival’s role in promoting scientific temper, a core value preserved in India’s Constitution under Article 51A(h).
Prof. A.C. Pandey, Director of the UGC-Inter University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi, was the chief guest at the event.
He underscored the key role of science and technology in nation-building and pointed out India’s rich scientific legacy, from ancient discoveries to contemporary innovations in artificial intelligence and bio-inspiration.
IISF 2024 will focus on inspiring students, showcasing cutting-edge research, and promoting STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
