India International Science Festival 2024 Set To Take Place In Guwahati From Nov 30 To Dec 3

GUWAHATI: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 is set to take place in Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, 2024. It will be organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati.

The event aims to celebrate India’s scientific accomplishments and promote innovation across the country.

IISF has flourished into the largest science festival in India, bringing together scientists, students, educators, and the general public, since its inception in 2015.

The CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NISCPR) organized a curtain raiser event in New Delhi prior to the festival's official launch.