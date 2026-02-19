India Literary Tour 2026: Celebrating Indo-Korean Literature

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Ink and Quill Collective, in partnership with the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea), launched the inaugural India Literary Tour 2026, a ten-day travelling festival from February 14 to 24 across Mumbai, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Guwahati and Delhi.

The tour brought together Korean writers Kyung-sook Shin, Jeong You-jeong and Sung-il Kim with Indian authors including Banu Mushtaq, Shanta Gokhale, Jeet Thayil and others for cross-cultural literary dialogues. The programme featured conversations rooted in Indian languages alongside translated Korean literature, with additional online sessions involving Korean authors.

In Guwahati, Cotton University collaborated to host the event on February 23, where Arup Kumar Dutta delivered the keynote address and several Sahitya Akademi Award winners and emerging writers participated. The festival also included cultural exchanges such as Indo-Korean food, art and book stalls.

Also read: Bongaigaon Literary Festival and Press Club conference conclude