Assam: IMD, RMC Guwahati Predicts More Rainfall till August 24 in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, predicted enhanced rainfall over Assam until August 24. The IMD said this in its special weather bulletin issued on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the current meteorological conditions are: the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, Orai, Churk, and Malda to the centre of a low-pressure area over the central parts of Bangladesh and its neighbourhoods. The low pressure area over the central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood persists over the same region at 8.30 a.m. IST today, August 20, 2024. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the above synoptic condition and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to Northeastern Region of India due to strong Southly/South-Westerly winds in the lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam from August 20-24.

On August 21, the IMD predicted that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Golaghat and Biswanath districts. Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places, and thunderstorms with lightning and isolated heavy rain are very likely to occur over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts.

