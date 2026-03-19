Indian Army and NFR Hold Crisis Coordination Exercise in Guwahati

A scenario planning exercise was held in Guwahati to strengthen coordination between the Indian Army and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in the event of a national crisis.
The exercise was conducted under 101 Area and Headquarters Eastern Command, bringing together senior officers from both organisations to review and align their operational frameworks.
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The session centred on aligning the operational mechanisms of the Army and the railway network to enable faster, more coordinated responses during emergencies.
Participants worked through various contingency scenarios, with a focus on strengthening overall preparedness in the Eastern sector — a strategically critical region for India's national security.
A key area of discussion was the development of dual-use infrastructure — assets that can serve both civilian and military purposes — to improve logistics efficiency and reduce operational expenditure during critical situations.
Senior officers from both the Army and NFR reviewed strategies to improve inter-agency coordination and ensure that resources can be integrated seamlessly when needed most.
Officials said the exercise helped reinforce the working relationship between the two organisations and laid the groundwork for smoother collaboration during high-pressure situations.