Indian Bank holds financial literacy camp at Gram Sabha in Nalbari

GUWAHATI: Indian Bank organised a financial literacy and vigilance awareness camp at a Gram Sabha in Nalbari to educate residents about banking services, financial inclusion, digital banking and cyber security. More than 250 people attended the programme.

Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, who attended as the chief guest, stressed the importance of financial literacy and urged residents to use formal banking services. Nalbari Medical College Principal Prof. (Dr) Achyut Chandra Baishya attended as the guest of honour.

Indian Bank Field General Manager Binu J Pillai encouraged people to save regularly, adopt digital banking and enrol in social security schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY). He also cautioned them against sharing confidential banking details.

During the camp, two beneficiaries received insurance claim cheques of Rs 2 lakh each under PMJJBY. An interactive session was also held to discuss residents' banking needs and grievances, a press release said.