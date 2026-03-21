RBI and CRISIL Foundation Host Financial Awareness Event at Tinsukia College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A financial literacy awareness camp was successfully organized on Friday at Tinsukia College. The programme was conducted by the Career Counselling, Training and Placement Cell (IQAC), Tinsukia College, in association with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Guwahati, and the MoneyWise Centre for Financial Literacy, CRISIL Foundation.

The primary objective of the camp was to create awareness about basic financial concepts such as saving, budgeting, investment, and the responsible use of banking services. Resource persons elaborated on key topics including digital banking, the importance of savings, safe investment practices, common financial frauds and preventive measures, as well as fund transfer systems such as RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) and NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer). Participants were also introduced to digital payment methods like UPI and online transactions, emphasizing the importance of financial security in today's digital era. The session also covered different loan schemes, their benefits, eligibility criteria, and responsible borrowing practices.

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