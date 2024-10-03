Meghalaya Government Gives Green Light to Major Umroi Airport Expansion

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has in principle sanctioned the proposal for upgrade of Umroi Airport by the Airports Authority of India.

The Meghalaya High Court today heard a Public Interest Litigation connected with the airport issue.

The government has agreed on the needs the AAI has put forth in a letter dated September 27, 2024, reports stated.

Deputy Solicitor General Nitesh Mozika for Airports Authority of India (AAI) thanked the government for giving the nod and pleaded for eight weeks to get the proposal ready to be placed before the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The court accepted this was the first step towards expanding the airport and put the case for October 24 again.

The extension plan was considered not feasible at that time because of the fact it would take more than Rs 7,000 crore to remove the nearby hills.

