Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati among world's best for two subjects

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has been named as one of the world's top universities for the study of data science and petroleum engineering subjects, according to the latest edition of the world's most-consulted university ranking. The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analytics firm, named the world's best universities for the study of 55 academic disciplines.

IIT Guwahati has excelled particularly in data science, securing a global ranking of 51-70, and petroleum engineering, where it ranks 51-100 globally. Additionally, the Institute has achieved commendable rankings in broad subject areas:

m Engineering & Technology has a rank of 210, compared to 222 from last year.

m Natural Science has a rank of 343, compared to 379 from last year.

m Arts and Humanities with a rank of 510-550.

Furthermore, the institute has been ranked in the Arts & Humanities category for the first time for Business & Management Studies and Agriculture & Forestry.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "I am very proud of IIT Guwahati's continued recognition as a global leader in education and research in multiple subjects. The exceptional rankings in data science and petroleum engineering, along with the institute's overall advancements across various disciplines and subjects, reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement in QS WUR is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff, and students, inspiring us to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge and making meaningful contributions to society. Moving forward, the institute aspires to further improve its position in the rankings in the coming years."

Notably, four of IIT Guwahati's subjects have witnessed an improvement in rank this year, including:

Ø Chemistry: From rank 301-250 last year to 251-300 this year.

m Biological Sciences: From rank 451-500 last year to 401-450 this year

m Environmental Studies: From rank 301-350 last year to 201-250 this year

m Economic and Econometrics: From rank 501-530 last year to 451-500 this year.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 include one new academic discipline: music. QS employs five key metrics to compile the subject rankings, including reputation indicators based on surveys of academics and employers, citations per paper, H-Index, and international research networks, a press release said.

