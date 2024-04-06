Assam STF Interrogates Maulvi Regarding IIT Guwahati Student’s Alleged ISIS Links

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force conducted an operation on Amingaon, North Guwahati, on Saturday to arrest an IIT Guwahati student attempting to join ISIS.

The student identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui from Delhi, was arrested on March 28 while traveling to join the banned terrorist group ISIS.

The STF operation today aimed to investigate possible connections between local residents and ISIS. The focus of the investigation was on the involvement of a Maulvi at a nearby mosque in this matter.

STF also searched Moriyapattya Jamma Masjid in Amingaon, conducting thorough searches and inquires. This action followed Farooqui’s arrest by the STF on suspicion of having connections to extremist groups.