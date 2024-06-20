Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Startup EvyEnergy acquired by Zemetric

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati announced the successful acquisition of EvyEnergy, a premier eMobility software platform founded by three of its students, by Zemetric, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies. Co-founded by Tushar Bohra, Mohit Jain, and Bhabani Mohapatra, alumni of the B.Tech., batch of 2022, IIT Guwahati, EvyEnergy began as a typical dorm room startup in 2021 and has grown into a leading player in the emerging eMobility landscape in India.

The graduates created a software platform that caters to public charging, fleet charging, and destination charging with seamless payment options. The platform boasts nearly 3,000 charging ports on its ChargeConnect platform and mobile app, making it a preferred choice for Charging Point Operators (CPOs) and mobility providers for convenient charging access.

Speaking about the development, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “We are immensely proud of the achievements of Tushar, Mohit, and Bhabani, all IITG alumni and their innovative venture, EvyEnergy. Our institution provides a nurturing environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and excellence. The success of EvyEnergy underscores our commitment to equipping our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive technological advancements and contribute meaningfully to society via enabling future technology development. We congratulate on their remarkable journey and look forward to seeing more groundbreaking contributions from our talented community.”

Zemetric’s acquisition of EvyEnergy grants it access to a market poised for exponential growth while incorporating proven software talent.

Speaking about his experience of co-founding EvyEnergy at IIT Guwahati campus, Tushar Bohra, said, “Our success reflects the incredible opportunities provided by our college-IIT Guwahati, especially the support from the e-mobility lab. We are profoundly grateful for these opportunities, which have been instrumental in our achievements throughout our journey. We are firmly committed to giving back and supporting our college in every possible way.”

The ChargeConnect platform allows drivers to seamlessly locate and access charging stations via its Charger Aggregator feature, while the Cloud Platform gives charger owners/operators total control over their charging systems. The intuitive interface provides real-time insights to CPOs and mobility providers, optimizing charging infrastructure and enhancing user experience. Supporting over 40 different EV charger types and models, ChargeConnect has proven compatibility across various hardware configurations.

EvyEnergy stands as a testament to IIT Guwahati’s commitment to nurturing innovation and excellence, demonstrating how its alumni are making significant contributions to the evolving technological sector. Through initiatives like the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), Technology Innovation Hub (TIH), BioNest, and various entrepreneurship development programs, IIT Guwahati offers mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities to both students and alumni. The Institute’s curriculum emphasizes interdisciplinary learning and practical experience, equipping students with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of the startup world. The recently launched Entrepreneurship Development Program exemplifies the Institute’s aspirational steps for young individuals, fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs ready to tackle global challenges.

The partnership between EvYEnergy and Zemetric, a leading American EV charging technology company, positions both players strategically in the rapidly growing Indian EV market while enhancing software capabilities for the North American market. This collaboration will enable IIT Guwahati alumni to contribute significantly to the global e-mobility industry, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati achieves global recognition (sentinelassam.com)