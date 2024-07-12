Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to celebrate 26th convocation

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will celebrate its twenty sixth convocation on July 14, with Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, as the chief guest.

Speaking about the 26th convocation event at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, “This milestone reflects IIT Guwahati’s steadfast commitment to academic excellence and cutting-edge research. We take immense pride in our graduates, who continually showcase their dedication to progressing science and technology. As we honour the accomplishments of the class of 2024, we eagerly anticipate their future contributions to society and the global scientific community.”

From its first convocation in 1999, where 63 students graduated, IIT Guwahati has reached remarkable milestones. In 2024, the institute will award 2145 degrees to its graduating class, including 932 in undergraduate programmes, 938 in postgraduate programmes, and 275 in PhD programmes, underscoring its commitment to advancing science and technology through knowledge enhancement and cutting-edge research. The total number of female students graduating this year is 468.

Over the past 25 years, more than 22,600 students have been conferred degrees at IIT Guwahati. A total of 4 Gold Medals, including the President’s Gold Medal, the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and the Governor of Assam Gold Medals for both undergraduate and postgraduate categories, will be conferred during the 26th convocation event. Additionally, 16 Silver Medals will be awarded to the top performers in each discipline of BTech, BDes, MA, MSc, and MBA programs. There will also be 14 Best PhD Thesis Awards and 14 Best Master’s Thesis Awards, recognizing outstanding research across all disciplines, stated a press release.

