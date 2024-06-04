Assam: North East Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship Conclave concludes in Guwahati

Guwahati: The School of Livelihood and Rural Development - YesEarth, in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board, Assam, announced the successful conclusion of the North East Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship Conclave. The event, part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Pollution Control Board, Assam marked a significant milestone in fostering sustainable business practices and addressing environmental challenges, mentioned a release.

The conclave, held in Guwahati, brought together over 300 business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and sustainability advocates. The one-day event featured keynote addresses, expert panels and discussions focused on sustainable business practices, climate change mitigation, and environmental stewardship.

The event included keynote addresses by Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of the Pollution Control Board; Abhijit Sharma, Mission Director, School of Livelihood and Rural Development - YesEarth; Utpal Barua, Chief Administrative Officer, Adani Airports, Guwahati; Abhijit Barooah, MD, Assam Air Products; Dilip Goenka, MD, KD Iron and Steel and Dr. A.K. Mohanty, Director, ICAR ATARI.

Industry experts, policymakers, and sustainability advocates discussed critical topics related to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Shantanu Dutta, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam, and anchored by Abhijit Sharma, Mission Director, SLRD-YesEarth. The panellists included Dr Rizwan Ul Zaman, Climate Change Society; Dr Rahul Mahanta, Professor, Cotton University; Pradeep Kumar Nath, CGM, SIDBI; Pranab Kumar Sarma, President, AREIDA; Gokul Bhuyan, Additional Chief Engineer, Pollution Control Board, Assam and Dr Neel Konwar, Professor of Practice.

