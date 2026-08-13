Indian Overseas Bank Contributes Rs 50 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

GUWAHATI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support communities affected by the floods in Assam.

A delegation from IOB’s Guwahati Regional Office handed over the contribution to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The delegation comprised Chief Regional Manager Rajiv Kumar, Assistant General Manager Anurag Singh Kshatriya and Chief Manager Pushkar Singh.

IOB Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said the contribution was intended to strengthen the state government’s ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected districts. He added that the bank remained ready to assist its customers in the affected areas. The contribution reflects IOB’s commitment to supporting communities during times of crisis.

IOB was established in 1937 and was among the 14 major banks nationalised in 1969. The bank currently has 3,522 branches and around 3,691 ATMs in India, besides operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Sri Lanka, a press release said.

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