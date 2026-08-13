Manipur CM and citizens donate Rs 1 crore to Assam CM Relief Fund for flood relief

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the people of the state have contributed Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and response efforts following the devastating floods in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Manipur Chief Minister and the people of the neighbouring state for their "generous contribution" towards Assam's flood response.

"I sincerely thank Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the people of Manipur for their generous contribution of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards the #AssamFloodsResponse," CM Sarma said in a post.

The Assam Chief Minister described Assam and Manipur as "sister states", saying that the relationship between the two states extends beyond geographical proximity and is rooted in shared history and kinship.

"This act of generosity reflects the enduring spirit of oneness among the people of the North East," CM Sarma said. He also thanked the people of Manipur who had extended their support to Assam during the flood crisis.

"To everyone in Manipur who stood with Assam in this hour -- thank you, from the bottom of my heart," CM Sarma added. (IANS)

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