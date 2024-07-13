Indian Railways Adds General Category Coaches to 46 Trains for Passenger Convenience

GUWAHATI: In order to provide convenience to the general category passengers, Indian Railways has expanded the number of coaches in 46 different important long-distance trains. 92 new general category coaches have been attached in these trains. Further, 22 other trains have also been identified and a plan has been made to attach additional general class coaches in them.

It has been decided to attach additional coaches in the following trains:

1. 15634/15633 Guwahati Bikaner Express. 2. 15631/15632 Guwahati Barmer Express. 3. 15630/15629 Silghat Town Tambaram Nagaon Express. 4. 15647/15648 Guwahati Lokmanya Tilak Express. 5. 15651/15652 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express. 6. 15653/15654 Guwahati Jammu Tawi Express. 7. 15636/15635 Guwahati Okha Express. 8. 12510/12509 Guwahati Bengaluru Superfast Express. 9. 15909/15910 Dibrugarh Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express. 10. 20415/20416 Varanasi Indore Super-Fast Express. 11. 20413/20414 Kashi Mahakal Varanasi Indore Superfast Express. 12. 13351/13352 Dhanbad Alappuzha Express. 13. 14119/14120 Kathgodam Dehradun Express. 14. 12976/12975 Jaipur Mysore Superfast Express. 15. 17421/17422 Tirupati Kollam Express. 16. 12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express. 17. 12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Express. 18. 16527/16528 Yesvantpur Kannur Express. 19. 16209/16210 Ajmer Mysore Express. 20. 12703/12704 Howrah Secunderabad Express. 21. 16236/16235 Mysore Tuticorin Express. 22. 16507/16508 Jodhpur Bengaluru Express. 23. 20653/20654 KSR Bengaluru City Belagavi Superfast Express. 24. 17311/17312 Chennai Central Hubli Superfast Express. 25. 12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Ang Express. 26. 16589/16590 Bangalore City Sangli Rani Chennamma Express. 27. 09817/09818 Kota Junction Danapur Superfast Express. 28. 19813/19814 Kota Sirsa Express. 29. 12972/12971 Bhavnagar Bandra Terminus Superfast Express. 30. 19217/19218 Veraval Junction Mumbai Bandra Veraval Junction Saurashtra Janata Express. 31. 22956/22955 Mumbai Bandra - Bhuj Kutch Superfast Express. 32. 20908/20907 BhujDadarSayajiNagari Superfast Express. 33. 11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udayan Express.

34. 12111/12112 Mumbai Amravati Superfast Express.

35. 12139/12140 ChhatrapatiShivaji Terminal Nagpur Sevagram Express,

These additional coaches attached in all these trains will provide a lot of relief to the general public in travelling, a press release said.

