Indian Railways lets passengers change boarding point till second chart

GUWAHATI: In a major passenger-friendly move, Indian Railways has extended the facility for changing the boarding point up to the preparation of the second reservation chart, significantly enhancing travel flexibility and convenience.

Welcoming the initiative, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) stated that the revised provision would enable passengers to modify their boarding station at a later stage, allowing smoother journey planning and better accommodation of last-minute changes.

Earlier, passengers were allowed to change their boarding point only until the preparation of the first reservation chart. The new system now offers additional flexibility, ensuring a more seamless and comfortable travel experience.

Railway officials noted that the initiative reflects Indian Railways’ continued focus on improving passenger-centric services and enhancing overall journey experience across its network.

The required system upgrades have been successfully implemented by Centre for Railway Information Systems, enabling the smooth rollout of the enhanced facility.

NFR has initiated steps to disseminate information widely through various communication channels to ensure maximum awareness among passengers. Travellers have been advised to utilize the facility and verify their journey details through official railway platforms before travel, stated a press release.

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