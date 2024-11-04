Indian Railways on Way to Adopt Advanced Safety Technology

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways is on its way towards adopting successful implementation of Kavach 4.0, an indigenous advanced safety technology system designed to enhance train operations across its network. Kavach 4.0 is an enhanced comprehensive, technology-driven solution developed by Indian Railways to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth operation of trains, providing an additional layer of safety and control. The system is capable of automatically applying brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so, as it displays real-time line-side signals in the driver's cab and provides continuous movement authority updates through radio-based communication. Other key features include automatic whistling at level-crossing gates, direct locomotive-to-locomotive communication to prevent collisions, and an SOS function to alert authorities in case of emergencies.

The Kavach 4.0 system is built upon several critical technological components, including Station Kavach, which receives information from Loco Kavach and signalling systems to guide the locomotive, and RFID tags, which are installed along the tracks at regular intervals and signal points to monitor the train's location and direction. The communication backbone, consisting of optical fibre cables and communication towers along the track, ensures a seamless exchange of information between the locomotive and station.

Additionally, Driver Machine Interface (DMI) provides Loco Pilots with essential information, such as signal aspects and movement authority, directly within the cab for quick decision-making.

The system incorporates advanced technologies like relay-based interlocking, UHF radio for signal communication, RFID for precise location tracking, GSM for secure communication, and GPS for accurate time synchronization. This integration of modern technology reflects the railway's commitment to adopting cutting-edge solutions to enhance railway safety and efficiency.

The implementation of Kavach 4.0 across 10,000 locomotives by IR is a broader initiative to modernise its infrastructure and improve safety standards. By leveraging technology such as Kavach 4.0, the connectivity system will ensure smoother operations, minimising human error, and most importantly, preventing accidents. Thus, this initiative is a significant step towards providing a safer journey environment for our train passengers. As the Kavach system has already been deployed on key routes within the IR network, hence the advanced 4.0 system further replacing the existing one-person pilot project basis. NFR, being a part of the nation's railway connectivity system, will be integrating this advanced technological system soon, providing safer, more reliable, and more efficient rail services within its vicinity, a press release said.

