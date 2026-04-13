Indian Railways Runs Special Trains to Northeast India This Summer Season

Indian Railways has decided to operate two special express train services to ease passenger rush and improve connectivity during the busy summer travel season.

The services are particularly aimed at helping waitlisted passengers secure travel between South India, Northeast India, and West Bengal.

This special train service runs between Tambaram and New Tinsukia from April 13 to April 30, completing three trips in each direction.

The train consists of 22 coaches, including Sleeper and General Second-Class accommodation.

Key stations along the route include Chennai Egmore, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur, Malda Town, Guwahati, and Lumding.

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