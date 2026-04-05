Northeast Frontier Railway’s mechanical department achieves key milestones in safety

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Mechanical Department recorded major achievements in 2025–26, focusing on safety, modernisation and capacity enhancement.

The department initiated maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trains at Kamakhya and began servicing eight Amrit Bharat trains. It commissioned new accident relief medical equipment units and augmented 22 coaches across 21 trains to meet rising demand.

Safety measures included installation of over 3,400 aerosol-based fire suppression systems and upgradation of fire detection systems to automatic mode in pantry and power cars. The first periodic overhaul of a tower car was completed at New Bongaigaon Workshop, while rehabilitation of LHB coaches commenced. Passenger amenities were enhanced through refurbishment of Rajdhani coaches and renovation of Avadh Assam Express rakes, improving comfort and hygiene standards, stated a press relesae.

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