Indian Railways withdraws outer limit of geo-fencing restrictions

Guwahati: In a bid to enhance passenger convenience and make the process of booking tickets easier for the passengers, Indian Railways has withdrawn outer limit of geo-fencing restrictions on UTS on Mobile App.This is a part of the digitisation initiative with a view to promote three C's - Contact less ticketing, Cashless transaction and Customer convenience & experience while booking tickets.

Previously, tickets could not be booked if passengers are inside station or at home. Railways geo-fencing restricted commuters from booking their tickets. People could not book unreserved tickets and platform tickets in a 20km to 50km radius of a station, a press release said.

