All Dimasa Students’ Union and Dimasa Students’ Union condemn inappropriate behaviour by railway officials

Haflong: All Dimasa Students’ Union and Dimasa Students’ Union’s Frontal Students organisations while condemning the inappropriate behaviour by railway official stated that with deep regret and grave concern they condemn the reprehensible actions carried out by certain officials of the Railway Department, particularly the Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding Division.

On the distressing day of April 30, members of an esteemed local media were subjected to undue hostility and disrespect while performing their duties at Jatinga Lampur. The actions of the Divisional Railway Manager, who acted in a rude and unprofessional manner towards the media personnel, are not only unacceptable but also undermine the fundamental principles of freedom of the press and the right to information.

Furthermore, it has come to their attention that the Railway officials went as far as deleting the footage captured by the media representatives, thereby obstructing the dissemination of vital information to the public.

“Such behaviour not only tarnishes the reputation of the Railway Department but also sets a dangerous precedent for the treatment of media professionals in the society. As advocates for justice and transparency, we cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant disregard for basic democratic values. Therefore, we on behalf of the Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) Central Committee and All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU), Dima Hasao District Committee vehemently condemn the actions of the railway officials and demand a thorough investigation into the incident. We urge the authorities to take swift and appropriate action against those responsible for this flagrant violation of Press freedom,” the organizations said.

