Indian Tea Association backs the idea of a tea dust auction

GUWAHATI: The Indian Tea Association, the oldest and largest association of tea producers in India, supported the idea mooted for a three-month trial for 100 percent tea dust auctions in North India in its recent meeting with the Union Commerce and Industries Minister.

The association upholds the interest of 150 crore Indian consumers who drink India's national beverage, tea, in the highest esteem. The association is committed to providing safe and high-quality teas to consumers.

By default, it appears to be the only solution to detect and test MRL levels in a transparent manner, that is, by channelizing this category (being representative of the overall production) to pass through a funnel where testing and detection would be possible, the association said.

ITA pledges its unequivocal support to the Tea Board and the Commerce Ministry in this endeavour. The recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the tea gardens has given new hope to the industry that the dark days of unsustainable agro-practice and low realisation are behind ITA. ITA pledges to support all initiatives to boost consumption of safe and compliant tea in India, increase exports in a challenging global market, and promote tea as a safe, healthy, and aspirational drink with the help of all stakeholders, a press release said.

Also Read: Indian Tea Association calls for comprehensive testing of tea