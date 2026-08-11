IndianOil Unveils Lightweight 10-kg Indane XTRALITE LPG Cylinder in Guwahati

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GUWAHATI: IndianOil launched its 10-kg Composite Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder, branded ‘Indane XTRALITE NOW’, in Guwahati on Monday.

The lightweight, rust-free cylinder features a translucent body that allows customers to monitor the LPG level. IndianOil said the product was aimed at urban households, professionals, premium residential communities and customers seeking a modern LPG option. The initial cost of the cylinder was fixed at Rs 4,853, while a refill would cost Rs 1,667.

The launch was attended by Nitin Bhatnagar, Executive Director and State Head, IOAOD State Office, Amarjyoti Bordoloi, Chief General Manager (LPG), IOAOD State Office, and senior officials, department heads, plant managers, Indane distributors, customers and other stakeholders.

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