India’s Fascinating Civilisational Journey Has A Lot To Offer To The World

Prof Kumar, in his lecture, situated contemporary India within a global context and highlighted the country’s achievements like building a robust digital public infrastructure and a thriving startup ecosystem, India’s advancements in space technology and exploration and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. India, said Prof Kumar, is poised to emerge as a global leader that harmonises innovation with inclusion, scale with sustainability and growth with ethical governance by the time it celebrates its centenary in 2047.

He highlighted the fact that as India approaches its centenary, it can offer the world a framework of progress rooted in knowledge, justice and human values. India’s future, he added, will be defined by the harmonious integration of education, justice and technology. India, he said, must emerge as a global model where knowledge, justice and technological innovation together shape inclusive and ethical progress. Education, justice and technology must be aligned to build a just and future-ready nation, he said. In effect, he concluded, India’s journey has been an exemplary blend of its civilisational wisdom with modern institutions of education, justice and technology.

Prof Kumar also released an anthology of poems titled ‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ written by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta.

Earlier, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, while delivering the inaugural address, said the annual lecture serves to “reinforce our collective commitment to knowledge, critical thinking and nation-building”. “As India marches towards the completion of 100 years of its Independence, it is imperative that we envision a future that is inclusive, just and innovation-driven,” the Governor said.

Since education constitutes the fundamental bedrock of India’s progress, it is necessary to cultivate and education system that is not confined merely to dissemination of knowledge, but also fosters moral values, creativity and a sense of social responsibility among students, he emphasised. The new education policy is aimed at establishing India as a global knowledge powerhouse.

Justice serves as a cornerstone of an empowered and inclusive society and true development remains unattainable till every section of society gets equal opportunities and access to timely justice, said the Governor. “We must fortify a justice delivery system that is transparent, accessible and sensitive,” he added.

Noting that technology has emerges as the most potent catalyst for change, Governor Acharya said that the digital revolution has ushered in huge transformations in education and justice delivery systems. Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Digital Platforms have simplified processes and rendered them more effective and transparent, he noted.

Addressing students of the Royal Global University and other institutions who were present at the auditorium, the Governor said: “You are the very force that will transform the dream of ‘India@100’ into reality. It is your vision, your energy and your dedication that will chart the course for this nation’s future”. He appealed to them to fulfil their duties towards society and nation while striving to achieve their personal goals.

Highlighting the life and contributions of Prof Sarat Mahanta, he said that education is not just a profession but a mission that can transform society. “Prof Mahanta’s ideals and values will continue to inspire us endlessly,” he said.

The afternoon’s programme commenced with a soulful rendition of Shiva Vandana by Zublee Baruah that was penned by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta and the lighting of the traditional lamp by Governor Acharya, Prof Kumar, Wilson, Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, DGP Harmit Singh, Royal Global University Chancellor Ashok Kumar Pansari and Mrs Mina Mahanta.

In his special remarks, former judge of the Supreme Court of Hawaii, Hon’ble Mr Justice Michael D Wilson highlighted the pioneering role of India in shaping global jurisprudence. He also underscored the importance of sustainability and striking a balance between developmental goals and environmental conservation.

The Prof Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture, a prime fixture in Assam’s annual intellectual calendar, was launched in 2014 by the Prof Sarat Mahanta Foundation, The lecture has, over the years, featured eminent economists, academicians, public figures and politicians like Sudip Chakraborty (eminent journalist), Yogendra Yadav (public intellectual), Bibek Debroy (economist and former chairman of PM’s economic Advisory Council), Jayant Sinha (former Union finance minister), Dr Shamika Ravi (economist), Akshat Gupta (renowned author), Tathagata Roy (former Meghalaya Governor), Ron Malka (Israeli Ambassador to India), Deepak Vohra (former diplomat) and Sanjeev Sanyal (economist and author).