Indigenous Rights Activist Pranab Doley Arrested in Assam After Campaign Over Kaziranga Land

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Indigenous rights activist and former Independent Assembly candidate Pranab Doley was arrested by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday in connection with a criminal case registered at Bokakhat Police Station.

Police detained Doley from a house in the Sundarpur area, where he had reportedly been staying with a friend. Officials at Dispur Police Station confirmed the arrest and said a team from Bokakhat Police was on its way to Guwahati to take him into custody.

According to police, the case was registered at Bokakhat Police Station on June 29 under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 61(2), 62, 74, 121, 121(1), 121(2), 132, 190, 191(2), 191(3), 221, 324(2), 326(g), 329(3) and 351(3).

While being escorted by police, Doley alleged that he was being taken into custody without being shown an arrest warrant. He claimed that the police had acted without following due procedure.

Police said Doley would be handed over to the Bokakhat Police team after it arrived in Guwahati to formally assume custody.

The arrest came days after Doley publicly raised the Ingle Pathar issue at Hatikhuli in Kaziranga. He had been campaigning against the alleged allocation of land in Ingle Pathar and Hatikhuli, situated on the fringe of Kaziranga National Park, claiming that the land had been reclassified and allotted to a hospitality company without consulting long-standing occupants and cultivators.

Police had not disclosed further details regarding the allegations forming the basis of the case at the time of filing this report.

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