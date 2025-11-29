Human and land rights activist Pranab Doley delivers speech at UN Forum session in Geneva

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Human and land rights activist Pranab Doley from Bokakhat delivered a speech on Tuesday at the United Nations Forum held in Geneva, addressing issues related to indigenous peoples' rights. Speaking from the Assembly Hall of the Palais des Nations, the UN office in Geneva, he addressed more than 4,000 participants present both physically and online during a panel discussion titled 'Advancing the Just Transition During Times of Crises.'

At a time when indigenous rights are being recognized as a central concern in global climate change discussions, including COP30 (Conference of the Parties) and various other international platforms, Pranab Doley represented India and Assam at the 14th UN Forum session on Business and Human Rights held in Geneva.

The session was co-organized by Asia Indigenous Peoples Network on Extractive Industries and Energy (AIPNEE) along with the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, UNICEF, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Folkekirkens Nødhjælp (DanChurchAid), BlueGreen Coastal Resources, The Indigenous Peoples Rights International, and the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.

At the beginning of his speech, Doley said, "I have been part of numerous struggles of indigenous communities who have been protecting their lands from various projects and business groups, where communities believe such projects are not right for their land. From solar energy projects to conservation initiatives, many struggles are ongoing. It is very encouraging to see so many indigenous people in this hall today-people who share struggles like mine and whose blessings have enabled me to stand before you."

The discussion focused on how nations and corporations can ensure a Just Energy Transition while protecting human rights. A Just Energy Transition means reducing carbon emissions, moving toward a sustainable economy, and ensuring fairness and equity for all people.

Pranab Doley emphasized how indigenous communities are disproportionately affected by energy transition processes. He noted, "The regions considered home by indigenous communities, where most forests, clean drinking water, and oceans are located, are remarkably the very regions rich in resources and minerals essential for a Just Energy Transition. As guardians of these lands, indigenous peoples have already contributed immensely by protecting clean air, water, and the environment."

He highlighted that amid complex scientific jargon and policy debates, indigenous voices are often marginalized. Doley urged that indigenous communities must be accorded a rightful and respectful place in Just Transition processes.

He further stated, "We are not weak because we cannot cope with the power of the earth or nature; rather, we are weak because national and corporate leaders who have decision-making authority often lack courage, honesty, and moral integrity. These injustices must be corrected. Therefore, I humbly urge everyone present here-indigenous communities are not asking for your homes; they simply want to protect their own so that the planet and everyone living on it can remain safe."

He called upon all governments and business institutions to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against violations of indigenous rights and attacks on their communities. He demanded that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the 31 UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) must be made mandatory and strictly implemented by all nations.

Pranab Doley, who has long worked with Adivasi, indigenous, and marginalized communities across India, formed the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee, which plays a critical role in safeguarding the rights of people living within and around more than 100 villages in and around Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Doley also led protests against a land acquisition process in Karbi Anglong for a proposed solar power project that posed risks to various rights guaranteed under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Following objections raised by numerous indigenous groups, the Asian Development Bank withdrew its financial investment from the proposed solar project, which could have displaced multiple indigenous villages.

Also Read: India welcomes progress on adaptation, climate finance at UNFCCC CoP30