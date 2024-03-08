Indigenous tribal languages as mediums of instruction: ITSSA thanks Dispur

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) expressed its gratitude to the State Government for the February 23, 2024 Cabinet decision on introducing Mising, Karbi, Rabha, Tiwa, Deori, and Dimasa mother tongues as mediums of instruction in primary education in Assam under the provisions of NEP (National Education Policy-2020).

The ITSSA held its central executive committee meeting here today. Briefing the media after the executive meeting, ITSSA’s secretary general, Kamalakanta Mushahary, said, “This had been an age-old demand. We had been demanding it for the past nine years. We met the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, the Union Education Minister, the Union Minister for DoNER, and the Assam chief ministers Sarbananada Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma during the past nine years. The latest approval from the State Cabinet to introduce Mising, Karbi, Rabha, Tiwa, Deori, and Dimasa mother tongues as mediums of instruction in primary education in the state is the collective outcome of all those efforts.”

