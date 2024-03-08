Assam CM says development main agenda in Lok Sabha polls; sure to win 11 seats

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Even as endless confabulations between the opposition parties continue in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the ensuing polls a 'dull affair'.

Talking to mediapersons, the CM said, "The usual tumultuous atmosphere associated with an election is missing as we are destined to win 11 seats, out of 14, in the ensuing LS polls in the state. The people have already decided who they will be voting for, as they are keen on development. They have already witnessed the development taking place in the state in the last few years. I have not seen the kind of colourful atmosphere usually present before an election takes place."

Regarding seat-sharing among the opposition parties in the state, the CM said that he is not concerned about the calculations taking place between the other parties as the BJP is bound to win 11 seats. It may also go up to 12, he opined. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast, and the BJP alliance will definitely bag 22 of these, he stressed.

The BJP has already announced its candidates for the LS polls and has already started campaigning, but the opposition parties are yet to finalize their candidates. The main opposition party, the Congress, seems to be still confused about selecting candidates for different constituencies. It is still uncertain whether they will have an alliance with parties like AAP, TMC, AIUDF, BPF, etc., even as meetings and discussions continue to take place among them.

