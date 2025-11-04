Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) extends support to CCTOA’s mega mass awakening rally

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA), the joint literary platform representing eight tribal communities of Assam—Bodo, Mising, Karbi, Rabha, Deuri, Dimasa, Garo, and Tiwa—has announced its full support for the upcoming Mega Mass Awakening Rally called by the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA).

The rally, organized under the leadership of the All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS), will be held on November 10, in Guwahati. ITSSA president Govinda Taid and chief secretary Kamalakanta Mushahari have appealed to all central office bearers, district, regional and primary committee members of all affiliated tribal literary bodies to participate in large numbers.

Formed in 2015, ITSSA has consistently stood united for the protection of the genuine tribal communities of Assam and against any step that might deprive them of their rightful constitutional privileges.

The organization recalled that, in July 2015, a 17-member ITSSA delegation met with the then newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum expressing strong opposition to the proposed inclusion of six other communities of Assam into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The memorandum warned that such a move would endanger the very existence of the indigenous tribal population of Assam.

With the report of the new ministerial committee headed by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma scheduled to be tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly on November 25, 2025, ITSSA has urged the government to ensure that no clause in the report should in any way harm the indigenous tribal communities of the state.

Also Read: Indigenous tribal languages as mediums of instruction: ITSSA thanks Dispur