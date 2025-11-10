Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) opposes move to grant ST status to 6 communities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA), in its Central Executive Committee meeting held on Sunday at the Bodoland Guest House in Guwahati, strongly opposed the Government of Assam’s move to recommend Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six non-tribal communities of the state.

The meeting passed a resolution expressing firm resistance to any decision by the Assam Cabinet that could potentially harm or dilute the constitutional rights and privileges currently enjoyed by the existing indigenous tribal communities of Assam under the Sixth Schedule and the autonomous councils outside it.

ITSSA stated that it would not accept any policy or decision that might cause even the slightest damage to the constitutional safeguards and autonomous rights of the indigenous Scheduled Tribes of Assam. ITSSA further resolved to stand united with other indigenous tribal organizations of the state in opposing such moves.

The meeting also reaffirmed ITSSA’s participation in the Mega Indigenous Tribal Awareness Rally to be organized by the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA) on November 10, 2025, at Sonapur in the Kamrup (Metro) district. The rally aims to raise collective awareness among the indigenous tribes and demonstrate solidarity against any attempt to undermine their rights. Representatives and office-bearers from various tribal literary bodies—including the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Karbi Sahitya Sabha, Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Deuri Sahitya Sabha, Garo Sahitya Sabha, and Dimasa Sahitya Sabha—were present at the meeting.

Also Read: Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) extends support to CCTOA’s mega mass awakening rally