Infant's Body Found Floating in Bharalu River, Investigation Underway in Guwahati

Guwahati: The body of an infant was recovered from the Bharalu River in Guwahati on Friday, triggering a sensation in the area.

The body was found floating amidst the garbage on the river near the KRB Girls' College in the Fatashil locality of the city. The identity of the victim has not been known yet, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. It has been speculated that the body has been in water for the past few days.

