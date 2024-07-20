Minister Bimal Borah Briefs Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Industrial and Cultural Developments in Assam

Guwahati: Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise & Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah today called on Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan and discussed issues relating to Industries & Commerce and Cultural Affairs.

The minister apprised the governor of the industrial landscape prevailing in the state and the volume of investments made in the private and public sectors to revamp the process of industrialization. The minister also informed the governor of the start-up initiatives and different entrepreneurial ventures. The duo also discussed the incentives being provided by the government to promote industrialization in the state.

The meeting also featured discussion on the incentives given by the central government to expedite the rate of industrial development in the state. Minister Borah also informed the Governor about the heritage institutions xatras and namghars and the government's policy to promote the art and culture of the state, a press release said.

