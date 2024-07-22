Infrastructure of Assam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

HC reposes faith in state government

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete reposed faith in the Assam Government in taking measures for providing the required infrastructure for smooth operations of the Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the construction of a new building of the Commission with more facilities.

This writ petition filed in the form of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been essentially filed by the petitioner, Bibhash Pathak, raising a grievance regarding a lack of infrastructure and facilities in the Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Junior Government Advocate R.B. Bora submitted that, pursuant to the request made by the Assam State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Assam, has already deputed 13 Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV personnel to the Commission. The department filed an affidavit of this effect on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department.

Pursuant to the orders passed by this Court from time to time, some infrastructure facilities have been made available to the Commission for the smooth functioning of the Commission.

Bibhash Pathak, petitioner-in-person, has frankly submitted that by and large the infrastructure facilities have been improved, and on account of the same, the Commission can now function smoothly. He has submitted that, insofar as the new building of the Commission with big courts and other facilities is concerned, the state government is required to take into consideration the same.

"Since the State Government has provided infrastructure and facilities for the smooth functioning of the Commission, we are of the view that no further order is required to be passed in this petition at this stage. However, the State Government shall also take into consideration the allotment of suitable land for the purpose of construction of a new building of the Commission in due course of time with big courts and other facilities for the litigants as well as the court staff. We hope and trust that the state government will take the required steps for the same in the near future, at the earliest," the bench said.

