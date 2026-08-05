Injured man found on highway after alleged assault by group in Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was rescued in an injured condition from the roadside along the National Highway at Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati on Monday after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of men. According to preliminary reports, the victim was under the influence of alcohol when he was attacked by five persons while consuming liquor at 14 Mile in Jorabat. The miscreants allegedly assaulted him, administered basic first aid and then abandoned him beside the highway.

The incident came to light after local residents noticed the injured man lying by the roadside and alerted the Jorabat Police. A police team reached the spot, rescued the victim and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

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