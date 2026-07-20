Assam: Youth dies after elder brother assaults him in Bokakhat

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: A brutal murder has been reported from Kanai Ghat–Jamunatoli under the jurisdiction of Numaligarh Police Station. At around midnight last night, a heated altercation broke out between two brothers. During the fight, the elder brother, Dipak Orang, allegedly assaulted his younger brother, Santosh Orang, leaving him critically injured. Santosh succumbed to his injuries the following morning. According to preliminary information, the dispute initially began over agricultural work before escalating into a violent confrontation.

Meanwhile, Numaligarh Police arrested the accused elder brother and launched an investigation into the incident. The police have also arranged for the deceased’s body to undergo a post-mortem examination.

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