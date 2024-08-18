Inland Waterways Authority of India hosts Open India Quiz in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Inland Waterways Authority of India, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, hosted the 2nd edition of Brahmaputra Calling—Open India Quiz on August 15 at the Assam Water Centre in Guwahati, to commemorate the 78th Independence Day. The event was a resounding success, with more than 100 participants from diverse backgrounds who showcased their knowledge and passion for the nation’s history and development.

Intending to foster a deeper understanding of India’s heritage and the significant role played by waterways in the country’s growth, the quiz featured a special round dedicated to rivers. Dr. Vinay Upadhyay, a renowned quizmaster, steered the event, challenging the participants’ intellect and sparking their curiosity.

The winning title was secured by the team of Bishwayan Bhattacharjee and Sayan Majumdar, followed by the first runners-up, Jitaditya Narzary and Biswajit Sarma, and the second runners-up position was claimed by Kumar Shivam and Jyotish Kalita. The triumphant participants were honoured with cash prizes and certificates.

The occasion was graced by chief guest Professor D. Udaya Kumar of IIT-Guwahati. D. Udaya Kumar was the designer of the rupee symbol. Along with him was Guest of Honour, Associate Professor Hrishikesh Sharma, of IIT-Guwahati. Both the guests delighted the audience with their thought-provoking words about science and the temper of curiosity.

The welcome address was delivered by Director IWAI Guwahati, Prabin Bora, who spoke on the role of waterways in trade and commerce and its growth in the North East under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Open India Quiz—Brahmaputra Calling not only celebrated the nation’s freedom but also exemplified the unity and enthusiasm of the citizens towards its progress. Through knowledge and camaraderie, the event embodied the essence of India’s rich heritage and aspirations for a brighter future.

