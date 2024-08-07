Assam: Inland Waterways Authority of India gives NOCs to five bridges over Brahmaputra

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has given an NOC (no-objection certificate) for the five road bridges currently underway over the Brahmaputra. Since the Brahmaputra is the National Waterway-2 (NW-2) that ferries and other vessels navigate through, such an NOC is mandatory.

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Rajya Sabha of this today. The five bridges, according to Sonowal, are: Dhubri-Phulbari under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Jogighopa-Pancharatna under the MoRTH, Sualkuch-Palasbari under the state PWD, Bharalumukh to North Guwahati under the state PWD, and Jorhat-Majuli under the MoRTH.

Sonowal said, “A no-objection certificate from IWAL is necessary before construction of a bridge over any national waterway with respect to the parameters related to horizontal and vertical clearances (navigational clearances) in accordance with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (Classification of Waterways in India) Regulations, 2006, as amended in 2016 and 2022.”

Sonowal further said, “The stretch of 891 km. of the Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Sadia was declared as National Waterway-2 in September 1988. Brahmaputra River (National Waterway-2) from Dhubri to Dibrugarh is classified as a Class VII Waterway, and Dibrugarh to Sadia is classified as a Class V Waterway as per regulations. The classification is done to ensure the safe plying of self-propelled vessels. As per regulations, a minimum horizontal clearance of 100 m between the two piers and a minimum vertical clearance of 10 m are required in the Brahmaputra River (National Waterway-2) for Class VII waterways. Minimum horizontal clearance of 80 m between the two piers and minimum vertical clearance of 8 m is required in the Brahmaputra River (National Waterway-2) for Class-V waterways.”

The five bridges are at various stages of construction, barring the one at Sualkuchi-Palashbari. Works like site development and mobilisation of men and machinery are going on in this bridge that was awarded to L&T (Larsen and Toubro) construction.

