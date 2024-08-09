Innovation is key to take Assam to higher growth trajectory: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that innovation is the key to take Assam to a higher growth trajectory. He, therefore, asked the teachers to take special care to spark the innovative ideas of the students and hone their innovative talents.

Addressing the students at the 34th foundation day celebration of Sonapur College at Sonapur n Thursday, CM Sarma said that India retained 40th position in Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023. He said that the unprecedented fillip given by the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi enabled India to better its innovation index. He said that the start up proliferation in the country can be attributed to the innovative skill of the youth.

He on the occasion, asked Sonapur College teaching fraternity to take special step to hone the innovative faculty of the students. CM Sarma said that Sonapur College is known for its courses, which have the potential to stimulate the entrepreneurial skills of the students. He said that the department of Travel and Tourism Management, Department of Retail Management and IT, Department of Theatre and Stage Craft have the potential to stir the entrepreneurial acumen of the students and make them job creators instead of job seekers.

Congratulating the college fraternity on stepping into 34 years of its academic journey, CM Sarma paid his rich tributes to those stalwarts who are responsible in transforming Sonapur College to its present position. Stating that the college has been playing an important role in furthering higher education in Sonapur and its adjoining areas, the Chief Minister said that the college is also playing a crucial role in empowering the people of Sonapur and its adjoining areas belonging to diverse ethnic and linguistic backgrounds of the region and beyond. The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced Rs 2.5 crore for construction of an auditorium of Sonapur College. He also announced Rs 50 lakh for setting up a skill lab for skilling the students on semi conductor. He also said that Commerce Stream will also be introduced in Sonapur College from the next year. Fulfilling a demand of the college, CM Sarma said that Vigyan Mandir at Sonapur will be brought under Sonapur College in two months.

CM Sarma also asked Sonapur College to introduce a course on semi-conductor. He said that setting up of Semiconductor Assembly, Test, Marketing and Packing unit at Jagiroad will open up new vistas for employment. He, therefore, asked Sonapur College to take the advantage, empower its students to take up jobs in semiconductor sector. He, moreover, said that Industry 4.0 which demands delivering real time decision making, enhanced productivity, flexibility and agility, the students should learn the special traits and make them competent to reap the benefits of fourth industrial revolution. The Chief Minister said that since every youth is endowed with unique ability, the colleges across the state should prepare agenda for skilling the youth.

