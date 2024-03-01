Information and Career Guidance Cell of Debraj Roy College organized Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Livelihood programme

GOLAGHAT: Information and Career Guidance Cell of Debraj Roy College organized a six-day employability skill training programme at Debraj Roy College in collaboration with Nandi Foundation Mahindra Pride Classroom, a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Livelihood programme of the Mahindra & Mahindra group. The workshop was inaugurated by the principal of Debraj Roy College, Dr. Jayanta Barukial. Dr Barukial emphasized the need of skill enhancement to meet the challenges of employability in the 21st century. The aim & objective of the programme was narrated by Bedanta Kr. Borah, co-ordinator of Information and career guidance cell of the college. The motto of the workshop was to enhance the skill development which is essential when the students step out into the professional world. The workshop helped the students to improve their life skill, soft skill, develop problem solving and critical thinking skill.

Altogether 130 final year students registered in the workshop. The students expressed their happiness and satisfaction for gaining self confidence through the workshop. Mehbiz Begum, a semester 6 student of Department Of English was adjudged as the best participant in the training programme. The workshop ended on Wednesday. The vote of thanks in the valedictory function was offered by Bedanta Kr. Borah.

