International Clinical Psychology Conference to Begin in Guwahati from November 12

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will host CPSICON 2026, the 4th International Annual Conference of the Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI), from November 12 to November 15 at Assam Don Bosco University.

The four-day conference will be organised by the Clinical Psychology Society of India in collaboration with Assam Don Bosco University and Mynd Foundation. It will bring together clinical psychologists, researchers, academicians, mental health professionals and students from India and abroad to exchange knowledge and discuss emerging practices in psychological sciences.

The conference will focus on the theme, “Innovation and Integration in Clinical Psychology: Advancing Mental Health Care.” It will explore advances in psychological care and interdisciplinary approaches aimed at developing accessible and culturally responsive mental health systems.

The scientific programme will feature keynote lectures, research paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions. Discussions will cover digital mental health, digital therapeutics, neurofeedback, brain-computer interface technologies, trauma-informed care, psychotherapy, integrated mental health care models, psychological assessment, rehabilitation and other emerging areas.

The event will also provide young researchers and practitioners with an opportunity to present their work and engage with national and international experts.

Delegates will experience the culture and diversity of Northeast India as part of the conference.

Registrations have opened, and the deadline for early-bird registration and abstract submission will be August 31. Organisers expect CPSICON 2026 to become one of the year’s major gatherings in clinical psychology and further strengthen Guwahati’s position on the global mental health map, a press release said.

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