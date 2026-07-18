SSB’s 1st Battalion Launches 100-Day Yoga Programme in Rowta

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, launched a 100-day yoga programme at its ‘A’ Company in Rowta on Friday under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik.

The programme aimed to improve the physical and mental well-being of SSB personnel and local residents, reduce stress and promote a healthy lifestyle. It began with a lecture by a yoga instructor on the importance of yoga, followed by a group session featuring pranayama, Surya Namaskar and various asanas.

SSB personnel, local residents and children participated in the programme. Assistant Commandant and Company Commander Vidya Prakash said regular yoga practice could improve physical health and bring peace of mind, adding that the 100-day initiative would bring positive changes in participants’ lives.

The programme concluded with Vidya Prakash felicitating the participating soldiers, local residents and children.

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