International lecture delivered at Dispur College in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: An International Lecture was organised by the Department of Philosophy, Dispur College, on Friday when Professor Xavier Mao, HoD, Department of Philosophy, NEHU, and Govert Schullar, an American author and currently a resident scholar in the Department of Philosophy, NEHU, were present as the resource persons. Prof. Xavier Mao delivered a lecture on the “Existentialist Philosophy of Nietzsche and the Social Philosophy of Loo Tze,” while Govert Schuller focused on the “Heideggerian Concept of the Hermeneutics of Facticity.”

The event, hosted by Dr. Pranita Sarma, HoD, Department of Philosophy, Dispur College, was attended by students and faculty members—Dr. Sashi Mohan Das, Dr. Mamani Kalita, Dr. Sanjib Kumar Sarma, HOD, English, and Dr. Nazneen Ahmed—of the department as well as students and faculties from various other departments of the college. The attendees interacted with the resource persons and added to the intellectual merit of the programme, which ended with a ‘Vote of Thanks’ by departmental faculty member Dr. Mamani Kalita, a press release said.

